Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,815 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,767,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after purchasing an additional 931,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,357,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,986,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $224.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.