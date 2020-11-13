Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

LQDH stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $69.04 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.