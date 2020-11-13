Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 123.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,187,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,606 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $159.10 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $129.82 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.12.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

