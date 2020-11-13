Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 23,598 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

