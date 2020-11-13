Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $152.48. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of -272.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

