Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of F opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -205.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

