Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSL opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.