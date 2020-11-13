Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,933 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAGG. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,245,000 after acquiring an additional 767,139 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,136,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,520,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after acquiring an additional 314,702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 198,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

