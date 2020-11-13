Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$42.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.83.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) stock opened at C$34.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. Saputo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$29.31 and a 52-week high of C$41.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

