salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $249.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,308,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,360 shares of company stock worth $156,328,732 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

