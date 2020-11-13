RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPC by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPC by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RES. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

RPC stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.10. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

