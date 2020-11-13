Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,605 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

