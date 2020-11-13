Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 891 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FOX by 809.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 158.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 229,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOX shares. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

