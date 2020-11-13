Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 134,781 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,933 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 134,781 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 257.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,321,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 951,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,589,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,887,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 625.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 959,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 826,870 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.