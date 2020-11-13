Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$6.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

