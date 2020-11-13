Roy Twite Purchases 11 Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £121.33 ($158.52).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI plc (IMI.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Roy Twite acquired 11 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,064 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £117.04 ($152.91).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,099.61 ($14.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,080.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 994.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective (up previously from GBX 995 ($13.00)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IMI plc (IMI.L) from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,037 ($13.55).

IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.