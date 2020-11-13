Roy Twite Purchases 11 Shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) per share, with a total value of £121.33 ($158.52).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Roy Twite acquired 11 shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,064 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £117.04 ($152.91).
Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,099.61 ($14.37) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,080.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 994.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87).
IMI plc (IMI.L) Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
Featured Article: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI plc (IMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.