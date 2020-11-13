Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $274.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stephens started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.17.

ROK stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.33. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after purchasing an additional 264,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

