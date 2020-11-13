Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.17.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.