Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$44.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.33.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) stock opened at C$84.85 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$37.76 and a 52 week high of C$101.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

