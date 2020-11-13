Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,226 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.