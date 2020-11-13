RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $1,778,117.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,372,591.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total transaction of $585,402.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $52,620,952. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $304.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.24 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

