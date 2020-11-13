RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

NYSE RNG opened at $304.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.79. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of -267.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 152.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $1,778,117.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,372,591.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock valued at $52,620,952. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

