Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $79.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

In other Rhinebeck Bancorp news, Director Steven E. Howell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBKB. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 148.5% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.