Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WideOpenWest, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WOW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

