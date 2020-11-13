Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $100.94 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.