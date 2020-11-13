Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Republic Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

