Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

REGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of REGI opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,105,000 after buying an additional 416,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 275,076 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

