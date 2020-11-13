RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.49. RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.65 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million and a P/E ratio of 22.05.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

