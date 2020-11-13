Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $92.00 to $118.00.

11/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $108.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $119.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $103.00 to $108.00.

11/6/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $103.00.

10/13/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $101.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 54.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

