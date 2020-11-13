Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE O opened at $61.77 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

