Raymond James Reiterates C$15.50 Price Target for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.39 and a 52-week high of C$19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

