Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target to C$3.75

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian upped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$3.42.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$227.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

