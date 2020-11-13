Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $60.17.

