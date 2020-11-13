Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

