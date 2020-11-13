Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,638 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Newmont by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,111,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 28.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,410,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.02 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,710,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,793. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

