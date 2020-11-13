Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 32,666 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,666 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

