Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 4.80% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

