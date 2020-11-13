Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.11 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

