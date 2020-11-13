Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.