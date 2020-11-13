Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.