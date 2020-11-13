Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.17.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

