Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,501 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,382. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $212.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its 200 day moving average is $178.25. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.