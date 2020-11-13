Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 847.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 865.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

ARKF stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.14. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

