Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $141.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

