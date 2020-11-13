Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 1,331.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 20.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 36.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:MET opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

