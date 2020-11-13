Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $251.96 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $275.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.17 and a 200 day moving average of $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.97.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

