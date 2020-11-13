Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $73.76 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

