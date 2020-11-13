Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $9.21 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Anthem stock opened at $329.92 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $337.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.