Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.88 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $267,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

