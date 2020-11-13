Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

